Finally, a win after seven matches. Ventura Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit edged Bangkok, 11-10 after it dropped a heartbreaker against Davao.

The ladies are tied with one win and six losses with Mindoro, Surigao and guest team Sunrays.

The field is just too strong for the ladies in their group, where the leader is the Philippine Paralympics team. This team ruled the Asian championship over favored India and they are showing why they have a 7-0 slate.

Palawan lost 11-10 against Davao, led by former Olympian Alex Lupian, as it saw its 4-3 lead in the blitz section wiped out in the rapids.

Against Bangkok, where the top two boards are Filipinos Deniel Causo and Rolly Parondo Jr, Palawan collected the crucial points in the last three boards in the rapid section as they wiped out a 3-4 deficit in blitz action.

Palawan’s three Woman International Masters Mikee Charlene Suede, Catherine Perena-Secopito and Marie Antoinette San Diego delivered the six points that wiped away Bangkok’s early lead in the rapids.

The next two rounds will be on Wednesday.