Some 28 Air Force student reservists from Palawan participated in the Luzon Regional Leg of the Philippine ROTC Games 2023, held at Cavite State University.

They hold the distinction of being the largest delegation to participate in the event.

Hosted by the Senate of the Philippines, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Department of National Defense (DND), the activity provided the stage for these aspiring officers to showcase their athletic skills and commitment to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program.

According to Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWest), the ROTC members underwent rigorous training and meticulous preparation for the competition.

They were trained under the supervision of the wing’s 4th Air Reserve Center.

The participants flew to Cavite on Thursday, September 14, aboard a C1-30 aircraft.