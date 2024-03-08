The province needs to have an inventory of Palaweños in the creative industries to track talent, identify gaps, foster collaboration, and support workforce development.

This emerged during the 1st Palawan Culture and Arts Summit last month, according to Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) and Provincial Culture and Arts Program (PCAP) manager of the provincial government.

In line with this, the provincial government of Palawan will advocate for support for the implementation of Republic Act 11904, also known as the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, aimed at protecting and enriching culture and nurturing talents.

Magbanua explained that under RA 11904, the scope encompasses not only dance and music but also culture enrichment in cuisine, digital arts, artisans, creators, workers, indigenous cultural communities, content providers, and other stakeholders in the creative industries.

“Kailangan na ng Palawan na magkaroon ng inventory—mailista na lahat ng mga kababayan natin na nasa creative industry—tulad ng mga kababayan natin na gumagawa ng basket, gumagawa ng banig, yong mga kababayan natin na nagprapractice ng traditional medicine, magaling sa pag chant, magaling sa pagsayaw, at mga composers,” he said.

He cited local composer Dominic Fresnillo, emphasizing that he merits inclusion in the roster of creative industry talents.

He also added during the Arampangan on February 29 that local government units should have positions designated for cultural officers.

Those currently tasked with such responsibilities are municipal tourism officers.

“Kaya sa talakayan ay napag-usapan din na kailangang magkaroon na ng item sa ating plantilla na yon nga yong cultural officers natin,” he said. “Hindi lang yong tourism officers natin ang gaganap ng napakahalagang papel na ito.”

The Creative Industries Development Act aims to promote the growth and development of the country’s creative industries.

The law recognizes the significant contribution of creative industries to the economy, culture, and national identity.