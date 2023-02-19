On its way to fully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the province of Palawan hopes to have 5 million tourists visit each year as more places to tour open and better services are provided.

The 5 million tourist arrivals projection was laid down by Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose C. Alvarez during the groundbreaking ceremony of the tourist rest area (TRA) in Barangay San Nicolas, Roxas town on Friday.

Alvarez said the 5 million mark could have been reached if not for the pandemic that shut down not only the tourism industry but also other economic activities in 2020.

“Bago pa man nag-pandemic ay mayroon na tayong 2.3 million tourists and on the way to 5 million ay naudlot because of COVID,” Alvarez said.

He then told the people in charge of local government who were at the ceremony to work together to reach the goal.

“Let’s work together to make it 5 million tourists and we in Congress will do our best to increase the budget of tourism, and for Palawan para mabigyan ng pagkakataon. Because for every investment in Palawan, it redounds to a large contribution to our national Gross Domestic Product and Gross National Product, para magtuloy-tuloy ang poverty reduction in Palawan,” he stated.

“Let’s make Palawan tourist-friendly and continue to be the best island in the whole world. Then I think we can achieve 5 million tourists with P250 billion money in tourism,” he added.

About Post Author