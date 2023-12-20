Around 30 artificial insemination technicians from various towns in Palawan recently gathered for a two-day Provincial Unified Artificial Insemination Program (UNAIP) Year-End Meeting.

The event, held on December 14-15, was spearheaded by the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates at Ala Amid Bed and Breakfast in Puerto Princesa.

Dr. Jessica Gay Ortiz, the AI and Bull Loan Coordinator from the Philippine Carabao Center, and Regional AI Coordinator Arman Melendrez from the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Mimaropa served as resource speakers during the event.

The PVO, through a presentation, detailed the services provided under the Artificial Breeding Program. This includes support for 197 pregnant cows and carabaos out of a total of 502 beneficiaries, as well as providing vitamins and deworming to 2,287 animals, benefiting 1,241 Palaweño farmers.

PVO Officer-in-Charge Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang ensured the continued focus of their office on delivering similar services to benefit more livestock and farmers in the province.

Meanwhile, Board Member Ariston Arzaga, chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Aquatic Resources, assured full support from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the provincial government for the aforementioned program.