Palawan adds 24 new COVID-19 cases for the week

This week also saw a rise in local transmission in the island town of Cuyo, prompting neighboring island towns to impose stricter travel guidelines.

This week (September 21-26), Palawan recorded a total of 24 new cases and 26 recoveries. The province currently has 101 active cases and has breached the 300th mark of total recorded cases at 319.

Busuanga also recorded a new local transmission case on Monday (September 21), a close contact of the deceased 63-year-old male patient. The patient, a 63-year-old female, did not truthfully disclose that she was a close contact at first, according to a statement by town officials.

Coron saw four new cases of local transmission on Tuesday (September 23) right after the town announced that it would be lifting its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). On Wednesday (September 23), the town recorded nine new cases, and five new cases on Friday (September 25).

Cuyo announced its first local transmission case Tuesday (September 22), followed by one more case on Thursday (September 24). The latter is currently confined at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), where he tested positive for the virus after undergoing a checkup. Another patient from the ONP, a 63-year-old male, tested positive the following day, along with his wife and daughter, who are also all in isolation in the city.

Magsaysay recorded two new cases Tuesday (September 22) incorrectly labeled as local transmission cases, as both patients were returning locals who were in close contact with a fellow returnee who tested positive earlier.

The towns of Aborlan, Agutaya, and Dumaran quietly recorded one new case each this week at different dates.

The remaining towns without any recorded cases are Linapacan, Balabac, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Celeste Anna Formoso, Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)