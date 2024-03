Palawan First District Representative Edgardo Salvame passed away today. He was 61.

His passing was confirmed by the administrator of his official Facebook page with a post earlier today.

“Manong Egay lived a life of purpose and adventures. Lumaki sa isla, nagsumikap na magtagumpay sa buhay, hanggang sa tinawag ng tadhana upang magsilbi sa ating bayan,” the post read.

“Sa maiksing panahon na siya’y ating naging Congressman, sinikap niyang gawin ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya upang magdala ng liwanag, tulong, pagbabago, pagmamahal at kalinga sa bawat isang Palawenyong kanyang sinumpaang tulungan. Siniguro niyang masimulan ang kanyang mga ipinangakong programa para sa bayan…

Ibinigay niya ang kaniyang buhay, galing at puso para sa ating lahat,” it added.

Salvame is serving his first term as Palawan 1st District Representative. He authored at least 71 measures most of which have tourism significance, already approved in the Lower House and are pending before the Senate.

A Palawan News source who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on the matter said the lawmaker underwent operation on his back in Singapore and is already recovering when he passed.

His demise came as a shock to Palaweños who just mourned the passing of 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn in October 3 last year.