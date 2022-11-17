Malacañang has updated the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023, allowing “long weekends.”

Proclamation 90, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last Nov. 11, amends Proclamation 42 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days

“There is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country,” the proclamation read.

Under the proclamation, Jan. 2, 2023, which falls on a Monday, will be an additional special non-working day “in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families for this occasion.”

Jan. 1, 2023, is already a regular holiday under Proclamation 90.

Proclamation 90 also moves the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan to April 10, 2023, the nearest Monday to its original date, April 9, 2023.

“To enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend, Monday, 10 April 2023, in lieu of Sunday, 9 April 2023 may be declared as a non-working holiday, provided that the historical significance of Araw ng Kagitingan is maintained,” the proclamation read.

The proclamation likewise moves the commemoration of Bonifacio Day to Nov. 27, 2023, the nearest Monday to its original date, Nov. 30, 2023.

“Bonifacio Day, which is observed as a regular holiday on November 30 of each year, falls on a Thursday for the year 2023. Pursuant to RA No. [Republic Act No.] 9492, 27 November 2023 (Monday nearest November 30) may be declared as a non-working holiday while 30 November 2023 (Thursday) may be declared as a working day),” the proclamation read.

RA 9492, which was signed into law by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, moved regular and special holidays to the nearest Monday.

The following days are declared as regular holidays and special days for 2023:

Regular Holidays

January 1 (Sunday) – New Year’s Day

April 10 (Monday nearest April 9) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 6 – Maundy Thursday

April 7 – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Monday) – Independence Day

August 28 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 27 (Monday nearest November 30) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Saturday) – Rizal Day

Special Non-Working Days

February 25 (Saturday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 8 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Monday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary

December 31 (Sunday) – Last Day of the Year

Additional Special Non-Working Day

January 2 (Monday) – Day after New Year’s Day

November 2 (Thursday) – All Souls’ Day

“All the provisions of Proclamation No. 42, Series of 2022, shall remain unchanged, valid, and existing,” the proclamation read. (PNA)

