- Advertisement by Google -

Malacañang on Tuesday released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023.

The list was contained in Proclamation 42 inked by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday.

The following days are declared as regular holidays and special days for 2023:

Regular Holidays

January 1 (Sunday) – New Year’s Day

April 9 (Sunday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 6 – Maundy Thursday

April 7 – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Monday) – Independence Day

August 28 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 30 (Thursday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Saturday) – Rizal Day

- Advertisement -

Special Non-Working Days

February 1 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Saturday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 8 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Monday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary

December 31 (Sunday) – Last Day of the Year

Additional Special Non-Working Day

November 2 (Thursday) – All Souls’ Day

Proclamation 42 emphasizes the need to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution “which ushered political, social and economic reforms in the country.”

The proclamation also states that Black Saturday, which falls on April 8, 2023, has been traditionally declared as a special non-working day in the entire country, in observance of Holy Week which is “one of the most cherished traditions of our predominantly Catholic people.”

It added that by virtue of Republic Act (RA) 10966, December 8 of every year must be celebrated as a special non-working holiday nationwide to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

August 21 of every year must also be declared as national non-working holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr., according to the proclamation.

November 2, which was declared special working day in 2022, has been declared as an additional special non-working day in 2023 to “strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day activities, as well as promote domestic tourism.”

The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined, in the accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.

Proclamation 42 directs the Department of Labor and Employment to promulgate the implementing guidelines.

The proclamation, which takes effect “immediately,” must be published in a newspaper of general circulation.

About Post Author