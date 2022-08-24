Malacañang on Tuesday released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023.
The list was contained in Proclamation 42 inked by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday.
The following days are declared as regular holidays and special days for 2023:
Regular Holidays
January 1 (Sunday) – New Year’s Day
April 9 (Sunday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
April 6 – Maundy Thursday
April 7 – Good Friday
May 1 (Monday) – Labor Day
June 12 (Monday) – Independence Day
August 28 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day
November 30 (Thursday) – Bonifacio Day
December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
December 30 (Saturday) – Rizal Day
Special Non-Working Days
February 1 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year
February 25 (Saturday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 8 – Black Saturday
August 21 (Monday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary
December 31 (Sunday) – Last Day of the Year
Additional Special Non-Working Day
November 2 (Thursday) – All Souls’ Day
Proclamation 42 emphasizes the need to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution “which ushered political, social and economic reforms in the country.”
The proclamation also states that Black Saturday, which falls on April 8, 2023, has been traditionally declared as a special non-working day in the entire country, in observance of Holy Week which is “one of the most cherished traditions of our predominantly Catholic people.”
It added that by virtue of Republic Act (RA) 10966, December 8 of every year must be celebrated as a special non-working holiday nationwide to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.
August 21 of every year must also be declared as national non-working holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr., according to the proclamation.
November 2, which was declared special working day in 2022, has been declared as an additional special non-working day in 2023 to “strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day activities, as well as promote domestic tourism.”
The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined, in the accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.
Proclamation 42 directs the Department of Labor and Employment to promulgate the implementing guidelines.
The proclamation, which takes effect “immediately,” must be published in a newspaper of general circulation.