Malacañang on Sunday night has declared May 3 as a regular holiday throughout the country to mark the Eid al-Fitr or the end of the month of Ramadan.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this in a text message to reporters, following the declaration by Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ or the Islamic religious authority in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Breaking the Fast will be on May 2.

Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ Executive Director and Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro Sheikh Abu Huraira Udasan said the groups assigned to perform the moon sighting on Sunday, marked the 29th of Ramadan, finally sighted the crescent moon.

“Based on this, the Bangsamoro Mufti has declared that the Eid”l-Fitr will be tomorrow Monday 1st of Shawwal 1443H. corresponding to the 2nd day of May 2022. In Sha Allah,” Udasan said in a memorandum from the office of the Bangsamoro Mufti.

Eid’l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The holiday is determined by the use of the lunar-based Islamic calendar through the sighting of the crescent moon in the Islamic month of Shawwal.

It was established as a regular holiday by virtue of Republic Act 9177 to honor the country’s Islamic heritage. (PNA)