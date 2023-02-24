Philippine Airlines will relaunch flights from Clark to Caticlan (Boracay) and Busuanga (Coron) in April 2023, expanding its domestic air route network, said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng.

Starting April 1, PAL will restart three-times-weekly service between Clark International Airport and Caticlan, the entrance to Boracay.

• PR 2376 departs Clark every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 3:05PM and arrives in Caticlan at 4:20PM

• PR 2377 departs Caticlan every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4:40PM and touches down in Clark at 5:55PM.

PAL will resume four-times-weekly service between Clark and Busuanga (Coron) beginning April 2.

• PR 2678 departs every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:05PM arrives in Caticlan at 4:10PM.

• PR 2679 departs Caticlan every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 4:30PM and touches down in Clark at 5:40PM.

“The revival of these direct flights will give travelers from Central and Northern Luzon a convenient new way to access Boracay and Coron, demonstrating Clark Airport’s position as a key jump off point to the country’s prime island destinations. Philippine Airlines hopes that the new routes will further bolster the full recovery of domestic tourism,” said Ng.

“We will work in partnership with our stakeholders, including the Clark Airport authorities and the concerned local governments, to effectively build more connectivity between Clark and various regions of the Philippines,” he added.

For his part, Noel Manankil, President and CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the private consortium that manages the Clark International Airport said, “We are happy to welcome the resumption of these two routes from Philippine Airlines. We are proud to be PAL’s partner in making Clark International Airport (CRK) the gateway to these destinations, not only for travelers from Northern and Central Luzon, but also for foreign tourists wishing to experience the beauty of the Philippines.”

At present, PAL operates daily flights between Clark and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, as well as international services from Clark to Seoul and Busan in Korea for the winter season.

Clark International Airport offers travelers the country’s newest terminal with state of the art facilities and amenities.

“We aim to leverage on the strengths of Clark and maximize its potential as another PAL hub for both domestic and international flights,” Ng said.

