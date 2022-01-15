Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is supporting the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) “No Vaccination, No Ride” policy for safe travels during the ongoing Omicron surge in the country.

In a statement PAL issued on January 13, PAL said it welcomes the initiative stated in DOTr Department Order No. 2022-001 for travel to and fro the National Capital Region (NCR), which was announced by Sec. Arthur Tugade.

“We laud the DOTr’s initiative to help the Filipino public embark on essential travels during the current crisis,” said PAL President & COO Gilbert F. Santa Maria.

Bonifacio U. Sam, President of PAL Express, also stated in the statement that travelers may rest assured that the airline is doing everything possible to ensure their safety on domestic and international flights.

“We assure the public that PAL [we] will do our part to uphold the strictest safety standards and health protocols in the continuing operation of our domestic and international flight network,” he said.

“We are one with the DOTr and the Philippine air transport sector in working to sustain vital air services throughout the country, facilitating the delivery of urgent goods including lifesaving vaccines, and helping our OFWs and overseas Filipinos fly to their home provinces,” Sam added.

PAL operates a network of regular flights from its Manila and Cebu hubs to key cities around the Philippines and internationally to destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.