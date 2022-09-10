- Advertisement by Google -

Bringing pork and other pork-related products on Philippine Airlines (PAL) domestic flights, including Puerto Princesa, is now prohibited in order to prevent the spread of the African swine fever (ASF) virus in the country, the flag carrier said in a statement on September 9.

This includes pork by-products, whether raw, processed, or cooked, and whether carried by hand or checked in luggage.

Except when traveling from another location in the Visayas region, the ban also applies to other domestic destinations such as Bacolod (BCD), Butuan (BXU), Cagayan de Oro (CGY), Davao (DVO), Dipolog (DPL), General Santos (GES), Iloilo (ILO), Kalibo (KLO), Roxas (RXS), Tagbilaran (TAG), Antique (EUQ), Zamboanga (Z

The reminder, according to PAL, was sent out to prevent any issues that their guests who were flying might experience.

“While it is a temporary measure, this ban will stay in effect until revoked by the concerned local government health authorities. The ban was imposed to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in vulnerable areas of the Philippines. For a hassle-free journey, please ensure you are not carrying any of the above pork products,” the airline said.

As early as 2020, Palawan has banned the entry of live pigs and other pork products through Executive Order No. 42 issued by the provincial government. Since then, the province has remained free from ASF.

