A Philippine Airlines (PAL) aircraft exceeded the runway limits at Francisco B. Reyes Airport, landing just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

PAL reported that flight PR2680, with 53 passengers and four crew members aboard, veered off the runway as a result of heavy rainfall.

The 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 NG departed from Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 1:44 p.m. and landed in Busuanga at 2:51 p.m.

The passengers and crew of the plane were safely evacuated at 3:40 p.m., with no injuries reported.

The airline management expressed apologies to the passengers of the flight and other flights affected by the incident.

“We seek your patience and understanding as we work together with airport authorities in restoring normal operations in Busuanga,” PAL said in a statement.

“We want to assure you that safety is our utmost priority, and we continuously strive to maintain the highest standards of safety with all necessary precautions in place,” it added.

Jordan Rey Bacos, a passenger of the aircraft and a resident of Coron, said he believes the accident happened due to heavy rains and the slippery runway.

“Malakas yong ulan—maulan noong lumanding kami. Naramdaman ko lang, late siya nag-lapag, yong nag-touch down yong gulong. Sabi ko parang kalahati na ng runway—kasi frequent flyer ako. Nararamdaman ko kung sakto yong [paglabas] ng gulong. Naramdaman ko kanina parang ang tagal nag-touch yong gulong sa [runway],” Bacos said.

He said that PAL management quickly called for rescue services, but due to the heavy downpour, it took at least 25 minutes for them to arrive.

“Grabe yong kaba ko talaga kasi sumadsad kami sa runway, nakakatakot. Puro damuhan yong nakikita ko. Sa ano na kami, lupa na at hindi na semento. Magaling yong piloto ng PAL, I commend him. At saka, trained talaga sila na hindi sila nag-panic. Yong pasahero lang talaga ang nag-panic,” he added.