The Marine Science Institute of the University of the Philippines kicked off their roadshow at the Western Philippines University (WPU) Puerto Princesa campus on Tuesday.

The country’s leading marine science researchers presented recent data and studies on the ecology of the West Philippine Sea, urging their local counterparts from WPU and Palawan State University to engage in local conservation efforts.

“Paglusbog: Promoting Marine Scientific Research (MSR) & Bringing the Scientists Closer to the People” aimed to inform and reach out to local stakeholders in supporting data-based research for the West Philippine Sea, along with optimizing the grassroots conservation in the youth.

The panel of speakers at the event in WPU’s Audio Visual Hall included Dr. Laura David, Director of UP-MSI, who presented the risks and threats in the disputed region; Chiara Zambrano, who showcased her documentary on the fishermen in Scarborough Shoal; Dr. Roger Dolorosa from WPU, who discussed the stakes involving local communities affected by MSR; and Dr. Deo Onda, a native of Brooke’s Point and the first Filipino to dive and study the Emden Deep, the deepest part of the Philippine Trench.

“Paglusbog” is a Visayan term meaning “to immerse,” hence their initial stop in Palawan was influenced by the province’s geographical location along the WPS and recent issues concerning the Kalayaan Group of Islands. The MSR roadshow emphasized that the community must take the lead in conservation efforts, including the application of citizen science, along with the utilization of data-based research in local policies.

David noted that Philippines’ archipelagic formation meant that 82% of the Philippine territory is water, but that the country lacked in consistent data- which was something that can be remedied by locals.

Most of the research data that UP-MSI collected from 1993-2019 on WPS and the other 547 marine sites in the Philippines were crucial when it comes to the ecological and economical stability of the country.

“Protection of WPS is a personal choice. We are so small compared to the other countries [around WPS]. (…) Yung sa oil spill nakaraan, di pa tayo nadala (…) the people involved then couldn’t collect damages because they had no data,” she added.

The panel speakers shared their experience of traveling to KIG, having all been involved in research and documentary activities along WPS during the past 10 years. Onda, who has conducted several manned research journeys in the waters of WPS, shared his experiences working with student researchers on the said islands.

In his talk on the importance of WPS as a strategic food and natural resource for the country, Onda described the ongoing developments with the National Academic Research Fleet (NARFleet), which was launched last September 2023.

The government-funded research fleet consisted of five vessels that will be used by marine scientists and researchers in waters of the Philippines, including one stationed in the West Philippine Sea.

“Papaandarin na natin yung dalawang barko sa May, yung isa papuntang Visayas, yung isa papuntang West Philippine Sea. Mailalabas [silang lima] this year kasi tuloy-tuloy naman yung refurbishing,” he said.

Onda noted that the fleet may grow to include those students interested in doing field research in the upcoming year, as soon as several bills would pass through Congress.

Paglusbog will continue its roadshow in other provinces to raise awareness for marine science research.