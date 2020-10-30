Pagbilis ni Typhoon ‘Rolly’, tuloy-tuloy at near super typhoon category na

Dahil sa trough ni Rolly, magkakaroon ng light to moderate na pag-ulan at mayroon ding heavy rains sa Visayas, ganoon din sa Palawan kasama na ang Cuyo Islands, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Sulu Archipelago.

Tuloy-tuloy ang mabilis na intensification ng bagyong si “Rolly”, at ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) sa 11 p.m. weather update nito, Biyernes ng gabi, nasa “near super typhoon category” na ito.

Mayroon itong maximum sustained winds na 215 kilometers per hour malapit sa sentro at pagbugso ng hangin na 265 kph sa layong 895 kilometers east ng Casiguran, Aurora.

Nasa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 na ang Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Marinduque, and Romblon sa Luzon.

Sa Visayas naman ay ang Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi).

Base sa pagtaya ng PAGASA, si Rolly ay kikilos west-southwest hanggang Sabado ng gabi. Sa Linggo, ito ay kikilos sa west-northwest, at dadalhin ang “inner rainbands-eyewall region” malapit sa Catanduanes at Camarines provinces sa umaga at hapon at sa Quezon-Aurora area sa gabi.

Inaasahan na ang sentro nito ay dadaan malapit sa Calaguas Islands sa Linggo ng hapon at magla-landfall sa Quezon-Aurora sa gabi ng nasabi ring araw.

Kapag natawid na ang Central Luzon, si Rolly ay tinatayang lalabas sa mainland Luzon landmass sa Lunes ng umaga.

“Owing to very favorable conditions, there is an increasing likelihood that this typhoon will reach Super Typhoon category over the next 12 hours. The typhoon is forecast to be near Super Typhoon strength (185-215 km/h) by the time it passes very near to Bicol Region and makes landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area. After landfall, “ROLLY” is forecast to weaken considerably but will remain at the typhoon category until it emerges over the West Philippine Sea,” ayon sa PAGASA.

Dahil dito, nagpaalala ang PAGASA sa mga residente ng maaapektuhang lugar na inspeksyunin ang kanilang mga bahay at ayusin na ang dapat ayusin bilang pag-iingat sa bagyo.

Linisin din ang mga drainage system para maiwasan ang pagbara ng mga ito at hindi lumikha ng pagbaha.

I-monitor din ang severe weather bulletin kada oras.