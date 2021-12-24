The northeast monsoon, the tail end of a cold front or shear line, and the approach of a low-pressure area (LPA) will be the dominant weather systems affecting the entire archipelago over the holiday season, according to state weather bureau administrator Vicente Malano.

Malano of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a signed statement Friday that until December 25, eastern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rains, while the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

By Sunday to Tuesday (December 26-28), sporadic showers are forecast throughout the eastern part of Luzon, Mindanao, and Eastern Visayas, owing to the shear line’s southward migration. The remainder of the country will experience cloudy skies and light rain.

By Wednesday to Friday (December 29–31, 2021), the approach of LPA would bring frequent rainfall to southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The remainder of Luzon, particularly the eastern section, will be partly cloudy with scattered light rains.

- Advertisement -

On New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1, 2022) until Sunday (January 2, 2022), southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be cloudy with scattered rain showers, while the rest of Luzon will have fair weather conditions apart from isolated passing light rains.

Flood and landslides are expected over prone areas of Visayas and Mindanao and the provinces over the eastern section of Luzon.

Sea travelers over the seaboards of the country especially on the eastern section should exercise extra caution due to strong winds that could generate big waves.