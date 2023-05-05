The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa that is expected to bring rain to mainland Palawan until the weekend.

According to the weather advisory issued at 11 a.m., the LPA may develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the province, which may lead to flooding and landslides.

The earlier forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA would move westward towards the West Philippine Sea. The LPA is passing through mainland Palawan and will be named Betty once it develops into a storm.

“Moderate to heavy rains in general ang mararanasan na pag-ulan lalo na sa mainland Palawan. Mag-ingat sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa (Moderate to heavy rains in general will be experienced, especially in mainland Palawan. Be careful of possible flooding and landslides),” weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

“For the next three days, asahan pa rin natin ang low-pressure area, nakapaloob Saturday and Sunday sa kanluran ng Palawan (For the next three days, we can still expect the low-pressure area, located on Saturday and Sunday in the west of Palawan),” he added.

Aside from the LPA estimated in the vicinity of the city, another LPA is monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is located 1,365 kilometers east of Mindanao. It is less likely to develop into a storm but will enter PAR on Sunday.

The two LPAs are embedded within the intertropical convergence zone, or ITCZ. It is the line where the winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet.

“Ang dalawang low-pressure area na mino-monitor ay nakapaloob pa rin sa intertropical convergence zone o ITCZ—kaya meron pa rin mga isolated thunderstorm at rain showers lalo na sa hapon at gabi (The two low-pressure areas being monitored are still embedded within the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ—so there will still be isolated thunderstorms and rain showers, especially in the afternoon and evening),” he said.

The northern part of the country is affected by easterly winds, he added.

PAGASA is not expecting sea travel suspension in the next few days, and slight to moderate sea conditions will be expected. It ranges from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

