The weather bureau on Thursday said there is a possibility that temperature may go higher next year and could even be recorded as one of the warmest year due to El Niño.

“Kung mag-prolong po itong El Niño so may possibility po na it could be one of the warmest year on record kapag mayroon po tayong El Niño (If the El Niño prolongs, there is a possibility that it [2024] could be one of the highest year on record,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) climate monitoring chief Ana Liza Solis said in public briefing.

Solis noted that those with health condition should take precaution against high temperatures.

She also advised the public to conserve water and check for water leaks, as well as to save energy.

Currently, weak El Niño persists, and this could possibly result in dry spell or drought in the next two months.

“Reduction in rainfall is likely, and if this prolongs, high temperature will prevail, especially towards next year,” Solis said.

Some areas in Luzon are already experiencing dry spell, and 36 more provinces across the country are expected to be hit by dry spell by December, she said.

Moderate El Niño is seen by the end of 2023. There is an 86 percent probability that El Niño will become moderate between November 2023 to January 2024.

“Possible peak or moderate to strong El Niño is from December to February,” Solis said, adding that there is 50 to 56 percent probability that the phenomenon will be strong.

Tropical cyclones

Meanwhile, Solis said habagat (southwest monsoon) season occurs from July to September, and this will become weak by October.

Habagat may be enhanced by tropical cyclones, Solis remarked.

Ten to 14 tropical cyclones are still expected to affect the country this year. While not all of these will make landfall, she said some of these will enhance the southwest monsoon.

“Since it’s still habagat season, we urge the public to do rainwater harvesting, so the supply can be used to mitigate the effects of El Niño until first quarter of next year,” she said. (PNA)