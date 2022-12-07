A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is bringing rains over Visayas, Mindanao, and parts of the Bicol region, said PAGASA.

The LPA was estimated at 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao. According to Thursday’s forecast, it is expected to enter PAR today and will move towards the Eastern Visayas and the Bicol region.

Benison Estareja, PAGASA weather forecaster, said that there is a moderate chance that it will turn into a tropical cyclone.

“Bukas ay lalapit ito sa mga rehiyon ng Caraga at Eastern Visayas. Close approach ito so magpapaulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas and Mindanao. Sa weekends ay lalapit ito sa Bicol region at ilang bahagi ng Southern Luzon,” he said.

If the LPA is developed as a tropical cyclone, PAGASA will name it Rosal, the 18th storm in the country for 2022.

He added that it is still expected to change course and intensity in the coming days.

PAGASA is also keeping an eye on a shear line that brings rain to Northern Luzon all the time.

A gale warning is raised over Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan. The wave height may reach up to five meters high.

