PAGASA sees fair weather in the next three days

The northeast monsoon is still affecting the entire landmass of the country but no weather disturbance is expected for the next two to three days, the state weather bureau said.

According to weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the northeast monsoon or amihan is still prevailing and bringing cold temperature at night and dawn.

“Para naman sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw ay wala tayong nakikita na ano man sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa loob ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Mendoza said in a forecast on Monday.

The Kalayaan Island and city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over the seaboards of northern and eastern parts of the country, with wave heights that could reach up to 4.5 meter high.

“Pinapayuhan pa rin ang ating mga mangingisda na huwag pumalaot sa mga nasabing baybaying-dagat,” he said.

