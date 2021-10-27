The state weather bureau clarified Wednesday that reports of a super typhoon approaching the country’s area of responsibility in the coming days are “fake news,” as it clarified that neither of the two weather systems it is monitoring has the potential to affect any landmass.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said they are not expecting any tropical storm to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this week.

“Mayroon tayong binabantayan pa rin po na dalawang sama ng panahon sa labas ng area of responsibility. Una na dyan ay ang tropical depression or mahinang bagyo dito sa may Southern Vietnam, at pangalawa naman yong mas malakas na bagyo — severe tropical storm with international name na Malou at ito ay patungo ng North Pacific Ocean,” said Estareja.

“Wala sa mga bagyong ito ang papasok ng ating PAR at wala rin tayong inaasahan na panibagong bagyo so anuman yong marinig natin na balita tungkol sa isang super typhoon or tungkol sa isang bagyo na posibleng pumasok this week, fake news po yan,” he added.

The tropical depression was last spotted near Southern Vietnam or 455 kilometers (kms) west of Kalayaan Islands, while severe tropical storm Malou was last seen 1,800 kms east of Extreme Northern Luzon on its way to the North Pacific Ocean.

Estareja said that due to the northeast monsoon (hanging amihan), Northern and Central Luzon will continue to experience slightly cloudy to cloudy skies Wednesday, with some areas not getting any rains.

MIMAROPA region, especially Palawan, can expect fair weather conditions this morning, but high temperatures at noon time.