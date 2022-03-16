The end of the northeast monsoon, which signals the start of the dry season in the country, has been announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the state weather bureau warned the public to take cautious measures to avoid heat stress and to optimize daily water use for personal and domestic consumption.

“The recent analyses indicate the retreat of the high-pressure area (HPA) over Siberia, thereby weakening the associated northeasterly winds and decreasing sea level pressure in the country,” PAGASA explained.

As a result of the advancing HPA over the Northwestern Pacific, the wind pattern has switched from northeasterlies to easterlies over much of the country, according to PAGASA.

- Advertisement -

PAGASA added that the occurrence of day-to-day rainfall across the country will be influenced primarily by easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The easterlies wind, or the warm breeze coming from the Pacific Ocean, will also bring humid temperature to the country.