PAGASA raises ‘orange rainfall alert’ over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro

PAGASA raised the rainfall warning Thursday at 8 p.m. during its advisory. It said that under the alert level, flooding can happen in low areas and landslides.

The state weather bureau has raised an orange rainfall alert over northern Palawan and the province of Occidental Mindoro because of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

It said that at 3 a.m. Friday, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 310 kilometers west northwest of Coron. Southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Active tropical storm Chan-Hom’s eye has been located 1,585 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/hour near the eye. It has a gustiness of up to 160 km/h and moving north northeastward at 15 km/h.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies and with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA and southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said the possible impacts are flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and BARMM will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

