The state weather bureau issued a gale warning for the western coast of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, due to increased winds caused by the southwest monsoon.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said that the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is affecting a large portion of Luzon.

It will produce monsoon rainfall, although not as heavy as the devastating tropical storm Maring.

“Dahil sa epekto ng habagat, dahil sa malakas na hangin na dala ng habagat ay nag-issue pa rin tayo ng gale warning sa ilang lugar sa southern Luzon. Ang mga baybaying dagat na maaapektuhan ay sa Occidental Mindoro kasama ang Lubang Island, at western coast ng Palawan, kasama ang Kalayaan island,” he said.

“Southwest monsoon o habagat ang nakakaapekto sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, itong mga pag-ulan na dulot ng habagat ay hindi kasintindi ng mga pag-ulan na ating naranasan noong mga nakaraang araw lalo na sa panahon na nandito pa si bagyong Maring,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Based on the general flood advisory released by the state weather bureau in the region issued at 6 a.m. Thursday, watercourses no longer to be affected in Palawan are rivers and tributaries particularly Abongan, Lian, Bakbakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig Penal, Inagawan, Aborlan, Malatgao, Apurauan, Bato-Bato, Aramaywan, Iwahig, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan, Kinlugan, Iraan, Malabangan, Bansang, Conduga, Culasian, Iwahig ( Brooke’s Point), Okayan, Canipaan, and Busuanga.

Meanwhile, areas with gale warnings may experience moderate to rough sea conditions. Sea transportations particularly small sea vessels are not allowed to travel under the gale warning advisory released by the state weather bureau.

Maring departed the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and is currently located near the Indo-China border.

PAGASA stated that no low-pressure areas (LPA) or storms are now under monitoring inside and outside PAR.