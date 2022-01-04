Due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau issued a gale warning for the waters of Coron, Busuanga, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and the eastern and western coasts of mainland Palawan on Tuesday.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist, said that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also raised the warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, and northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

“Hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The northeast monsoon is the weather system affecting the country throughout the day and will bring chances of light rains at the eastern part of Luzon. While scattered rains will be experienced at the eastern part of Visayas and Mindanao.

Cold weather and light rains will also observe in the Bicol region, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon effect.