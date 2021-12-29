The state weather bureau has issued a gale warning for Palawan’s waters, including the Cuyo Islands, while two weather systems are affecting the entire country.

The gale warning is due to the prevailing northeast monsoon, or amihan, according to Grace Castaeda, weather specialist with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It is also raised over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon’s eastern waters, Southern Luzon, Visayas’ eastern and western seaboards, and Mindanao’s eastern seaboard.

“Hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ‘yong mga kababayan nating mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The northeast monsoon continuously prevails over Luzon area bringing cold weather, while the shear line causes cloudy weather with rains over Visayas and Mindanao, said weather forecast.