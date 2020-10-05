PAGASA predicts wet October for Palawan

This condition is expected to occur over most parts of the province except for Cuyo and Calamianes Group of Islands including the extreme northern municipalities of Palawan which is forecast to receive above-normal rainfall (>120% of normal).

Palawan is predicted to have an estimated 220 millimeters of rainfall in October or about 80 to 120 percent higher than normal, according to the forecast of the state weather bureau.

According to the local climate outlook released by the local station of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) for October, this will be the wettest month of the year in Puerto Princesa City.

This condition is expected to occur over most parts of the province except for Cuyo and Calamianes Group of Islands including the extreme northern municipalities of Palawan which is forecast to receive above-normal rainfall (>120% of normal).

PAGASA also said that a La Niña condition is still present and is expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.

“The total accumulated rainfall for the month of September was 188.0 mm (109% from Normal), which is categorized to be near normal. 77% of this rainfall amount is directly attributable to the presence of TS “Leon” which developed in the WPS roughly 185 km WNW of Coron, Palawan,” PAGASA said.

Intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), low-pressure areas, and around two to three tropical cyclones are the weather systems that are likely to affect the weather of Palawan in October, the state weather bureau said.

The tropical cyclones (TC) anticipated to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in October are predicted to traverse through the Central Philippine island because of the Ridge of the North Pacific High-Pressure Area which drives and veers the movement of TCs and LPAs within its influence.

“This is the reason why most of the land falling TCs in October exits via the Northern boundaries of Palawan. Because of this, we Palawan folks need to be on guard and closely monitor the day to day weather,” PAGASA said.

Based on the graph released by local PAGASA, 1981 to 2010 climatological normal rainfall for the month of October data shows that the town of Aborlan usually reaches 198.6 mm of rainfall; Puerto Princesa has 220.2 mm; Coron town with 244.8 mm; and Cuyo with 296 mm.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts