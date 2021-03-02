PAGASA predicts generally clear weather in next three days

The state weather bureau has forecast clear skies for Palawan at least in the next two to three days.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza, only one storm is expected to develop within the month of March.

“Sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala tayong inaasahan na ano man sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Based on the climatological data of PAGASA, the possible storm within March might land in Visayas area but may leave PAR and not make any landfall in any parts of the country. Once it enters PAR, the storm will be named as Bising, which is the second storm in 2021.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan has intensified and is affecting the Babuyan and Batanes area. While the easterlies or the warm wind from the Pacific Ocean is continuously affecting the southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao area.

The city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while Kalayaan island will observe 26 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Due to the intensity of northeast monsoon, PAGASA released a gale warning over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan island, wherein the wave height could reach up to 4.5 meter high.

