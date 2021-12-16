As of 8:00 p.m., the state weather bureau had placed Cuyo and Cagayancillo island towns under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 3, while mainland Palawan, including Kalayaan, Balabac, and Calamian Islands, are still under TWCS No. 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its most recent weather bulletin that typhoon Odette has somewhat weakened and is presently passing across the northern part of Bohol.

The typhoon was located over the coastal seas of Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph and gustiness of up to 255 kph. It’s heading west at 30 kph.

Odette made landfall at Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte, at 5:40 p.m., Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol, at 6:30 p.m., and Bien Unido, Bohol, at 7:30 p.m., according to PAGASA.

- Advertisement -

Odette will continue to move westward, and the tropical cyclone’s core will pass across numerous provinces in the Central and Western Visayas areas before emerging over the Sulu Sea tomorrow morning, according to the forecast.

It is expected to cross the northern or central region of Palawan tomorrow afternoon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea after passing near or in the vicinity of Cuyo or Cagayancillo.