The state weather agency has not detected any weather disturbances within or outside the country’s jurisdiction, as the northeast monsoon continues to prevail over Luzon.

Aldczar Aurelio, a weather specialist, stated in a forecast on Wednesday that the easterlies, or warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the rest of the country, increasing humidity and warmth.

“Wala naman tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor na low-pressure area sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

- Advertisement -

“Magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon kaya delikado para sa ating mga kababayan na pumalaot. Ang taas ng alon sa mga lugar na ito ay inaasahan nating aabot hanggang 4.5 meters,” he added.

The water surrounding the province is at a moderate to rough level.