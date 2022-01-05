The state weather agency has not detected any weather disturbances within or outside the country’s jurisdiction, as the northeast monsoon continues to prevail over Luzon.

Aldczar Aurelio, a weather specialist, stated in a forecast on Wednesday that the easterlies, or warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the rest of the country, increasing humidity and warmth.

“Wala naman tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor na low-pressure area sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

- Advertisement -

“Magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon kaya delikado para sa ating mga kababayan na pumalaot. Ang taas ng alon sa mga lugar na ito ay inaasahan nating aabot hanggang 4.5 meters,” he added.

The water surrounding the province is at a moderate to rough level.

Previous articleLGU officials in typhoon-affected towns asked to keep an eye vs grass fire
Next articleSan Vicente nakatanggap ng kagamitang pang proseso ng basura mula sa DENR-EMB
Rachel Ganancial
is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR