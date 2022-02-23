The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on two weather systems that affect the country’s landmass: the northeast monsoon and the shear line, but no tropical cyclones or low-pressure areas (LPAs) are forecast to make landfall in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a forecast issued Thursday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio warned that weather systems, particularly the shear line, will deliver sporadic rainfall to several parts of the country.

The shear line will bring cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, and thunderstorms to Palawan, according to the regional weather prediction.

“[Sa] kasalukuyan, ang nakakaapekto sa bansa ay ang northeast monsoon kung saan naaapektuhan ang Northern at Central Luzon. Samantala, ang shear line, naapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng Southern Luzon at Visayas. Dahil dito, asahan natin ang mga maulap na kalangitan na may pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at gayon din sa Luzon,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Due to the enhanced northeast monsoon, or amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a gale warning advisory.

The areas affected are the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Ang mga baybaying-dagat na ito ay makararanas ng maalon hanggang sa napakaalon kaya delikado para sa atin dahil sa itong matataas na alon ay aabot ng limang metro,” he said.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the eastern sections of Visayas, with moderate to rough seas, while moderate winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with moderate seas.