Two low-pressure areas (LPAs) are present inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but both have no direct effect yet on the country’s landmass.

Weather forecaster Daniel James Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA inside PAR was estimated at 970 km east of Eastern Visayas.

It is possible we have a storm in the next 24 hours.

“Gagalaw ito generally northwestward, papunta dito sa Northern Luzon area at saka ito magri-recurve papalayo sa ating bansa. Generally, northeastward,” he said.

On the other hand, the LPA outside PAR was estimated at 910 km west of Northern Luzon. It is less likely to become a storm in the next few days, PAGASA said.

Villamil clarified that the two LPAs have no direct effect yet on the country’s landmass and that the rains are brought by the prevailing southwest monsoon, particularly over Palawan mainland and Kalayaan island.

He advised locals to be cautious about the possibility of flooding and landslides.

“Itong southwest monsoon pa rin o habagat ang nagdudulot ng mga pag-ulan o mga maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pagkulog at pagkidlat sa kanlurang bahagi ng Southern Luzon, partikular sa Palawan area,” he said.

PAGASA did not raise a gale warning over any seaboards of the country. The sea conditions are expected to range from slight to moderate.

