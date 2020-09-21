PAGASA monitoring ‘TD Marce’, spots new LPA near eastern Visayas

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGSA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that as of 3 a.m., it was located at 1,300 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

The state weather bureau is monitoring tropical depression “Marce” that is expected to remain stationary outside northern Luzon today (Monday).

It has a sustaining wind of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 70 kph.

“Ang bagyong Marce ay hindi halos umaalis sa kanyang kinalalagyan at kaninang alas tres ng umaga, nasa 1,300 kilometers east northeast ng extreme northern Luzon— inaasahan na almost stationary pa rin ang bagyo sa mga susunod na oras,” he said.

Aside from tropical depression Marce, another low-pressure area (LPA) has developed near the eastern Visayas area.

The LPA was located 75 km northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar, and expected to dissipate on Tuesday.

“Base sa ating mga data at ating analysis ay mababa ang tiyansa nito na maging bagyo at maaaring bukas ay malusaw ito,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

