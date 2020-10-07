PAGASA monitoring severe tropical storm ‘Chan-Hom’ outside PAR

Its center was estimated based on all available data at 1,515 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. Its wind intensity is at 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 135 kph.

The state weather bureau is monitoring severe tropical storm “Chan-Hom” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) although it is not expected to hit land.

According to local Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) office chief Sonny Pajarilla, the severe tropical storm is intensifying as it moves west-northwestward.

Its center was estimated based on all available data at 1,515 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. Its wind intensity is at 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 135 kph.

“Medyo may kalakasan na ito at maaaring umabot pa sa typhoon intensity pero mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility, kung papasok man ay dito lang sa boundary ‘yan o patungo sa timog bahagi ng Japan,” Pajarilla said.

PAGASA said that Chan-Hom is going to move generally northwestward until Thursday morning and north-northwestward in the evening before turning to a northwestward track on Friday.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area (LPA) at 320 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte is expected to move at the central Philippine island. The LPA could reach the Calamianes Group of Islands and Mindoro province on Thursday morning.

“Ito ay magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa northern part ng Palawan, kasama ang Calamianes Group of Islands, Cuyo Islands at aabot pa hanggang bukas. Itong northern Palawan, Calamianes Group of Islands, Cuyo Island pati Kalayaan, asahan ang pag-ulan dito,” he said.

“Magiging maulan hanggang bukas habang ang low-pressure area ay inaasahan natin na tatawid sa may Calamianes Group of Islands hanggang bukas at maaaring manatili hanggang Biyernes. Dito sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa at iba pa na bahagi ng Palawan ay mostly cloudy tayo, meron mga mahinang pag-ulan,” he added.

Fishermen are safe to sail on the country’s seaboard due to the absence of gale warning, he said. The wind and sea conditions will be at a moderate level both in Sulu and West Philippine Sea.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts