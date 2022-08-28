- Advertisement by Google -

The state weather agency is monitoring the possible formation of a low pressure area that could affect the country due to Tropical Storm (TS) “Hinnamnor.”

In a forecast issued Monday, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio stated that there is no southwest monsoon, or habagat, affecting the country, only a ridge of high pressure (HPA).

“Yong binabantayan po nating bagyo na may international name Hinnamnor kung saan nasa labas ito ng ating Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at napakalayo sa ating bansa. Pero batay sa ating analysis at mga data na ating nakalap, posibleng pumasok sa ating PAR pagdating ng Wednesday or Thursday,” Aurelio said.

He said TS Hinnamnor is most likely heading towards Taiwan or Southern Japan. “Ang isa pang binabantayan po natin, ang mga kaulapan nito–posibleng may mabuo na isang LPA ngayong linggong ito.”

Aurelio explained that if a LPA forms, it will affect areas located in Northern Luzon.

He projected that today will be generally bright across the country with the potential for light to heavy rain and thunderstorms due to the HPA ridge.

