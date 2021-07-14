PAGASA monitoring new LPA near Northern Samar

The state weather bureau is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) situated 20 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar. This low-pressure system has a lower probability of developing into a storm.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Chris Perez said that the weather system inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will dissipate in the next 12 to 24 hours.

“Bagama’t maliit ang tiyansa nito na maging bagyo at posible na tuluyan nang matunaw within the next 12 to 24 hours or less ay patuloy pa rin tayong magmo-monitor. Dahil posible pa rin nito maapektuhan ang ilang bahagi ng bansa,” he said.

Scattered rains with localized thunderstorms will be expected over MIMAROPA and Bicol region throughout the day.

The sea conditions over the waters surrounding the province of Palawan are slight to moderate.

“Wala man tayong gale warning ay pinapayuhan na ibayong pag-iingat pa rin ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat sa pagpalaot sa northern at western seaboard ng Luzon. Ganon din sa western seaboard ng Visayas, Mindanao at maging dito sa karagatan sa paligid ng Visayas dahil malaki ang probability ng mga off-shore na thunderstorm activity,” he said.

The off-shore thunderstorm activity may bring sudden rain showers and gustiness of winds resulting in to increase in wave height.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts