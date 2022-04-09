A low pressure area (LPA) that has entered the country’s borders is currently being monitored by the state weather bureau at 410 kilometers (kms) west-southwest of Puerto Princesa City, but it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

“Mababa ang tsansa na ito ay magiging isang bagyo rin subalit aasahan pa rin ang mga pag-ulan dito sa bahagi ng Palawan,” according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, he said Tropical Storm (TS) “Agaton” intensified further as TS “Malakas” (international name) approaches the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 4 a.m., Estareja reported that Agaton is already over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west-northwest at 10 kph with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 80 kph.

While it is moving as of the time of writing, Agaton may remain “stationary” in the Philippine Area of Responsibility for the next few hours (PAR).

Outside of the PAR, the state weather bureau is monitoring Malakas, which is 1,790 kilometers east of Mindanao and has winds of 85 kph with 105 kph gusts and is moving northwest at 25 kph.

TCWS No. 2

(Gale-force winds are prevailing or expected within the next 24 hours)

Visayas

– The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente) and the extreme southern portion of Samar (Marabut)

Mindanao

– The northern portion of the Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

TCWS No. 1

– Visayas

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands

– Mindanao

Surigao del Norte and the rest of Dinagat Islands

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS

Heavy Rainfall

• Today: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Masbate, Sorsogon, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga.

• Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Masbate, Sorsogon, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga.

• Under these conditions and considering significant antecedent rainfall, scattered to widespread flooding (including flooding) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Severe Winds

• Winds may reach gale-force in strength in any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted throughout the passage of Tropical Storm “AGATON”.

• Strong winds (a strong breeze to near gale conditions) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

• In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.0 m) will prevail over the seaboards of areas where Wind Signals No. 2 and 1 are hoisted. These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

• In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country that are not under any wind signal or gale warning. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK

• Today through late Monday or early Tuesday, “AGATON” is forecast to remain almost stationary or move west-northwestward slowly as it meanders over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and its coastal waters. Considering its erratic movement, there is an increasing likelihood of landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar in the next several hours. A gradually accelerating turn eastward is expected by mid-Tuesday as it interacts with the incoming tropical cyclone with the international name “MALAKAS”

• “AGATON” will likely remain a tropical storm for most of the forecast period, although the possibility of being downgraded into a tropical depression is not ruled out due to the potential impact of land interaction on the tropical storm. “AGATON” is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low as “MALAKAS” begins to assimilate its circulation by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. For heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm/rainfall advisories, and other severe weather information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your local PAGASA Regional Services Division,” PAGASA said.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued at 8 a.m. today.