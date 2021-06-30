PAGASA monitoring LPA outside PAR

A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and could affect the country Thursday, according to the state weather Bureau..

Benison Estareja, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said however that the weather system is less likely to develop as a storm.

It was recently located at 1,860 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon as of 3:00 in the morning.

“Nakikita natin ang northwestward na movement nito so possible na hanggang bukas, araw ng Thursday ay pumasok ito sa northeastern boundary ng PAR. Wala naman tayong nakikitang epekto dito sa malaking bahagi ng bansa, once na pumasok ito ng PAR at posible na rin na malusaw habang nasa loob ng PAR,” he said.

Fair weather condition is expected this morning in the large area of Luzon, he added.

He said that there are no gale warning advisories until the end of the week where slight to moderate sea conditions will be observed.

