The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that is less likely to develop into a storm in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo projected it to be 1,455 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao on Saturday. The LPA may enter PAR on Sunday, but it will have no immediate impact on the country’s landmass.

“Mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na maging isang bagyo in the next 24 hours pero hindi natin inaalis yong possibility na maging isang bagyo sa mga susunod pa na mga araw,” he said.

The eastern Visayas and Caraga regions may experience rains on Tuesday as the LPA moves closer. Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow prevails over extreme Northern Luzon, coming from a high-pressure area.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over the waters of Batanes and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, due to the existing weather system.

“Hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot sa mga nabanggit natin na baybayin dahil sa posibleng matataas na alon na maaaring umabot ng 4.5 meters ang taas,” he said.

