The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) located 1,855 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao, which is located outside the country’s area of responsibility.

“Meron po tayong binabantayan na isang LPA bagama’t nasa labas ito ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Sa ngayon, mababa pa naman ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo itong ating LPA at posibleng pumasok ng PAR by tomorrow evening (January 22) or Linggo ng madaling araw (January 23),” PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said Friday morning.

“Wala pa naman itong direktang epekto sa anumang parte po ng ating bansa,” he added, stating the shear line is what is affecting the east side of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon is prevailing over the rest of Luzon.

Because of the shear line, residents in the east side of Southern Luzon, particularly Bicol and Calabarzon can expect scattered rains with thunderstorms. Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Aurora will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, a regional forecast of PAGASA said that due to localized thunderstorms and the northeast monsoon, the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will also prevail over the areas with moderate to rough seas.