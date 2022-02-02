The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), however it has a low probability of entering and its trough impacts Mindanao’s southeastern section.

Aldczar Aurelio, a weather specialist, projected Wednesday that the shear line will bring scattered rainfall and thunderstorms to the MIMAROPA region.

“Ang low-pressure area (ay) malayo sa ating bansa at nasa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility. Ang low-pressure area ay mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok sa ating PAR. Ang trough o extension ng low-pressure area ay naaapektuhan ang southeastern portion ng Mindanao,” he said.

The northeast monsoon or amihan prevails over the large part of Luzon while the shear line affects the Southern Luzon area.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over areas of Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, and northern coast of Catanduanes due to northeast monsoon.

“Ang mga baybaying-dagat sa mga nabanggit na lugar ay makararanas ng maalon hanggang sa napakaalon kung saan ang taas ng alon ay aabot ng apat na metro—kaya paala sa ating mga kababayan na huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa may inaasahan pa rin tayong matataas na alon,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over Luzon including the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao with moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 4.0 meters. While the winds from the northeast will be light to moderate and prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas in 0.6 to 2.5 meters.