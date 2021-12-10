The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) that is located 1,945 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao outside the country’s area of responsibility.

“Meron tayong LPA na binabantayan, pero ito ay nasa labas pa ng ating PAR. Ito ay napakalayo pa para direktang makaapekto sa ating bansa ngunit patuloy natin itong mino-monitor,” PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a forecast Friday morning.

“By Sunday, posible itong mag-develop into a tropical depression at by Tuesday ay maaaring pumasok po ng ating PAR,” he added.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region and Northern Samar due to the shear line.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon. Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail with moderate to rough seas due to the northeast monsoon.