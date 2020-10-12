PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs within PAR

Image from DOST PAGASA HIMAWARI-8 IR1 as of October 12, 2020, 11:10AM via http://bagong.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/

According to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that tropical depression “Nika” has been located at 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems within the country, including the recently developed tropical depression in the West Philippine Sea area.

According to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that tropical depression “Nika” has been located at 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

It has a sustaining wind of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 70 kph. Nika is moving northwestward at the speed of 15kph.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area (LPA) is also located at 670 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Nananatili pa rin na may posibilidad maging bagyo itong low-pressure area within next 48 hours. Samantala, ‘yong habagat o southwest monsoon ay nakakaapekto mula Central Luzon hanggang sa Mindanao. Buong bansa ay may maulap na kaulapan,” he said.

The province of Palawan will experience monsoon rains due to the existing southwest monsoon.

The city of Puerto Princesa and Kalayaan Islands will both experience a temperature level from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Gale warnings will be observed at the seaboards in northern parts of the country. Sea condition may reach from 2.8 to 4.5 meter-high which would be risky for fishermen and sea transportation.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts