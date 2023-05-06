The state weather bureau is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs) within the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), one of which is 115 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa and is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next two days as it moves towards the West Philippine Sea.

The LPA near the city will bring moderate to heavy rains over Palawan, and under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to such hazards.

PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said Saturday morning that the second LPA is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was last seen roughly 1,270 kilometers east of Northern Mindanao.

“Sa ngayon, mababa ang tsansa nito na maging isang bagyo in the next two days, at possible itong pumasok ng PAR by tomorrow (Currently, there is a low chance of it becoming a typhoon in the next two days, and it is possible for it to enter the PAR by tomorrow),” Del Mundo said.

“Sa bahagi ng Palawan at Kalayaan Islands ay inaasahan pa rin natin na magpapatuloy ang maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pag-kulog dahil sa epekto ng LPA (In parts of Palawan and Kalayaan Islands, we can still expect cloudy skies with occasional rain, thunderstorms, and lightning due to the effect of the LPA),” he said, warning residents to be on the lookout for possible flooding and landslides.

Del Mundo added that PAGASA did not issue any gale warning, so it is safe to travel by sea anywhere in the country.

