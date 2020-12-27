PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs, including weather system west-southwest of Puerto Princesa

These LPAs have a low chance of developing into storms, however, they will continue to bring rains over a large mass of the country, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza.

The state weather bureau is monitoring two low-pressure areas (LPA), including the weather system at west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, said in a forecast on Sunday.

Mendoza said the first LPA was located 55 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City while the other was estimated at 95 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

“Ang mga nasabing weather system ay patuloy na nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa. Ang dalawa nating low-pressure area ay mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na maging ganap na bagyo,” he said.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA also released a gale warning over Northern Luzon seaboard, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon which rough to very rough sea conditions will be experienced.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is currently affecting the Northern Luzon area.

