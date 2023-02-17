Two low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored by the state weather agency inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but neither is expected to develop into a storm in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to PAGASA.

It is possible, however, that the two LPAs will merge into one circulation in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the LPA outside was projected to be 1,110 kilometers (km) east of Eastern Visayas, while the one inside PAR was 765 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Bagama’t magsasama itong dalawang low-pressure area ay hindi naman nito mapapataas ang tiyansa na maging isang bagyo sa mga susunod pang oras. Possible pa rin na makaranas na mga pag-ulan, especially sa bahagi ng Visayas at northern and eastern portion ng Mindanao,” he said.

The northeast monsoon will bring showers to the eastern regions of Luzon, with precipitation also probable throughout the rest of the Luzon area.

PAGASA has issued a gale warning for all of Luzon’s seaboards, including Palawan seas, owing to the northeast monsoon. According to him, the wave height might exceed 5.0 meters.

“Patuloy na pinag-iingat ang mga mangingisda at ang may mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat na hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa banta ng matataas na alon,” he said.

