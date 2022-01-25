The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area (LPA) it is monitoring is projected to move westward as it traverses the Sulu Sea on its route to cross Palawan before exiting on Thursday or Friday.

At 5 a.m., PAGASA’s regional forecast said the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the shear line.

Moderate to strong winds from the Southeast to East will prevail over the eastern sections of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. Light to Moderate winds from the Northeast will prevail over the rest of the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a national forecast at 4 a.m. Wednesday that the LPA was located in the vicinity of Tayasan, Negros Oriental as of 3 a.m.. The LPA already crossed the Mindanao area and is now moving closer to Western Visayas.

“Nananatili pa rin na mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo itong low-pressure area at inaasahan na ito ay kikilos pakanluran. After sa Western Visayas, dadaan ang low-pressure area sa Sulu Sea at tatawid sa Palawan at inaasahan na lalabas ng PAR pagdating ng Thursday or Friday,” he said.

Aurelio said the northeast monsoon, or amihan, continues to prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, bringing low temperatures and light precipitation. Cloudy skies with rains are forecast across Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora due to the monsoon and the trough or extension of LPA.

The Bicol region, MIMAROPA, and the province of Quezon will expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms that may bring floods and landslides due to the trough of LPA.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over Batanes, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan islands due to the intensified northeast monsoon. The water levels are moderate to rough conditions with 2.8 to 4.5-meter height.

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan na may plano o may balak sa mga lugar na ito, ngayong araw ay huwag muna dahil sa delikado para sa atin,” he said.

The Northern Luzon and eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds from the northeast resulting in moderate to rough seas in 2.1 to 4.0-meter height. The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds from southeast to east resulting to moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 2.8 meters.

While light to moderate wind speed will be experienced over the rest of the country from east to northeast direction resulting in slight to moderate levels in 0.6 to 2.5 meters of wave height.