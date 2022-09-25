- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has removed tropical cyclone wind signal No. 4 as Karding continues to weaken after making landfall.

“Si bagyong Karding ay humina habang ito ay dumaan sa kalupaan sa may Central Luzon,” weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio reported Monday morning., adding that as of 4 a.m., its center was located over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Zambales.

He said it is moving west northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum winds of 140 kph and gustiness of about 170 kph. “Bumilis ang kanyang paggalaw kumpara kagabi na nasa 20 kph.”

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is still having an impact on Western Mindanao, the Visayas, and Southern Luzon, causing cloudy skies and rain.

“Wala nang nakataas na Signal No. 4,” he added.

In Palawan, the PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili reported that no untoward incident at the height of Karding was recorded by the Emergency Operations Center.

“No reported untoward incident. No flooding/landslide. This morning, generally cloudy all over Palawan with scattered light rain per monitoring. EOC will continue monitoring and maintain red alert level,” Alili said.

The wind signals in effect are:

TCWS No. 3

Wind threat: Storm-force winds

Warning lead time: 18 hours

Potential impacts of winds: Moderate to significant threat to life and property

LUZON:

The western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Anda, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Mabini, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno), and the northern and central portions of Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, Santa Cruz).

TCWS No. 2

Wind threat: Gale-force winds

Warning lead time: 24 hours

Potential impacts of winds: Minor to moderate threat to life and property

LUZON:

The rest of Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Itogon), Tarlac, the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao, Licab, Quezon, Talugtug, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan), Pampanga, the rest of Zambales and the northern portion Bataan (Dinalupihan, City of Balanga, Pilar, Abucay, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Morong, Bagac).

TCWS No. 1

Wind threat: Strong winds

Warning lead time: 36 hours

Potential impacts of winds: Minimal to minor threat to life and property

LUZON:

Ilocos Sur, the rest of Benguet, the western portion of Ifugao (Hungduan, Kiangan, Hingyon, Banaue, Lagawe, Lamut, Asipulo, Tinoc), the western portion of Mountain Province (Sagada, Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the rest of Bataan, Metro Manila, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar), Rizal, the western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro), the western portion of Batangas (Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, San Luis, Mabini, Bauan, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Balete, Lemery, Laurel, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu), Cavite, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands.

Karding is expected to keep moving generally west over the West Philippine Sea in the direction of Vietnam. It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight based on the predicted track.

It is still expected to weaken or maintain its strength in the near term as it moves away from the Luzon landmass. As the typhoon moves over the West Philippine Sea, it may re-intensify starting tonight or tomorrow early morning, PAGASA said.

