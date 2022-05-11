PAGASA is keeping an eye on a low pressure area entrenched in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Thursday morning that it was last spotted at 490 kilometers east of Davao City.

“Base sa ating latest analysis ay mababa ang tsansa nito na maging bagyo, ngunot continuous monitoring po tayo,” she said, adding it will deliver rains to a large portion of Mindanao.

Due to easterly winds and localized thunderstorms, the whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

With light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast, light to moderate seas will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.